Red Sox's Brock Holt: To lose ABs with Kinsler acquisition
Holt went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Holt got the start at second base, but those opportunities will dry up after Boston traded for Ian Kinsler on Monday. Kinsler, a better defensive second baseman than either Holt or Eduardo Nunez, will be the primary starter there in the absence of Dustin Pedroia (knee), which was confirmed by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Holt and Nunez will return to super-utility roles.
