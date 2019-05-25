Red Sox's Brock Holt: To see action at shortstop

Holt (shoulder) will play shortstop at short-season Portland over the weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This marks another step in the right direction for Holt, who had previously been restricted to serving as the designated hitter during his rehab assignment. A concrete timetable for his return has yet to be revealed.

