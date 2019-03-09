Red Sox's Brock Holt: Top backup option at 2B
Holt has started at second base Friday, the sixth time in the last seven games he's played the position, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
With Dustin Pedroia coming back form knee surgery and expected to have a diminished role, Holt has emerged as the likely fill-in when Pedroia is not in the lineup. The Red Sox also have Eduardo Nunez who can play the keystone, but it looks like Holt is the top option absent a healthy Pedroia.
