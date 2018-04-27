Red Sox's Brock Holt: Will be evaluated Friday
Holt will have his injured hamstring evaluated Friday, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Holt left Thursday's game in the third inning after pulling up on a double as he approached second base. With Xander Bogaerts (ankle) returning Friday, Holt's playing time was about to dry up, however, the injury comes at a tough time, as the utility infielder has hit safely in nine consecutive games (16-for-34, six doubles).
More News
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.