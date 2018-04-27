Red Sox's Brock Holt: Will be evaluated Friday

Holt will have his injured hamstring evaluated Friday, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Holt left Thursday's game in the third inning after pulling up on a double as he approached second base. With Xander Bogaerts (ankle) returning Friday, Holt's playing time was about to dry up, however, the injury comes at a tough time, as the utility infielder has hit safely in nine consecutive games (16-for-34, six doubles).