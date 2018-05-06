Red Sox's Brock Holt: Will begin rehab assignment Monday

Holt (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Holt is expected to play for Pawtucket on Monday and Tuesday and then hopefully return to the Red Sox on Wednesday. The 29-year-old hit the disabled list April 27 with a left hamstring strain and appears on track to miss little more than the minimum 10 days.