Red Sox's Brock Holt: Will miss several days

Holt (hamstring) is day-to-day, and manager Alex Cora is hoping he can start again by the end of the week, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Holt is expected to sit out games Tuesday and Wednesday before the Red Sox journey to London for a two-game set this weekend against the Yankees. In the meantime, Marco Hernandez and Eduardo Nunez will split duties at second base.

