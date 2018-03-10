Red Sox's Brock Holt: Will start Saturday
Holt (abdominal strain) appeared in a minor-league game Friday and will start at third base for the Red Sox on Saturday, David Wilson of MLB.com reports.
Holt got four at-bats and played second base Friday in his first action since being scratched from a game Tuesday. He's in the mix for a utility infielder role, but the Red Sox are loaded with those types -- Eduardo Nunez, Tzu-Wei Lin, Deven Marrero -- and after injuries limited him the last two seasons, Holt's reliability becomes an issue.
