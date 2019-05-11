Red Sox's Brock Holt: Works out Friday, rehab stint next

Holt (shoulder) worked out with the Red Sox on Friday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Pending how Holt responds Saturday, he could begin a rehab assignment early next week. With both Holt and Dustin Pedroia (knee) in various states of rehab, the Red Sox will soon have a glut of second basemen. Eduardo Nunez and Michael Chavis are currently manning the position until Pedroia returns. Where all that leaves Holt has yet to be determined.