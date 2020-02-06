The deal sending Graterol to the Red Sox is on hold, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports, citing initial reporting by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Red Sox might demand additional compensation after reviewing Graterol's medical records. That review led Boston to project the right-hander "more as a reliever than a starter," leading the organization to rework the deal in order to secure a more valuable package. Graterol, who made his major league debut last September, missed multiple months with a shoulder impingement. Rosenthal added the officials involved in the talks are confident the deal will eventually be finalized, but the final components of the deal may be different than originally reported.