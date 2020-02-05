Red Sox's Brusdar Graterol: Heading to Boston in Betts trade
Graterol was acquired by the Red Sox from the Twins on Tuesday in a three-team trade with the Dodgers that also includes Mookie Betts, David Price, Alex Verdugo and Kenta Maeda, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Betts and Price will move from Boston to Los Angeles in exchange for Verdugo, while Maeda will bolster Minnesota's starting rotation. Graterol was one of the Twins' top prospects and was expected to remain in the bullpen during 2020, though those plans could change with his new team. The 21-year-old righty can touch 100 mph with his fastball and also features a hard slider at 88 mph.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP picks
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Impact of potential Betts trade
How would a trade to San Diego or to the Dodgers impact the Fantasy value of Mookie Betts?
-
Best Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.