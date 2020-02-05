Graterol was acquired by the Red Sox from the Twins on Tuesday in a three-team trade with the Dodgers that also includes Mookie Betts, David Price, Alex Verdugo and Kenta Maeda, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Betts and Price will move from Boston to Los Angeles in exchange for Verdugo, while Maeda will bolster Minnesota's starting rotation. Graterol was one of the Twins' top prospects and was expected to remain in the bullpen during 2020, though those plans could change with his new team. The 21-year-old righty can touch 100 mph with his fastball and also features a hard slider at 88 mph.