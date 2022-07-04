Mata (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Worcester's 7-day injured list June 28 and assigned to Double-A Portland, with whom he's covered 7.1 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across two appearances since being reinstated.

Even though he was optioned to Worcester coming out of spring training, Mata has yet to debut for Boston's top affiliate while working his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last April. After making four rehab appearances between Single-A Salem and High-A Greenville, Mata looks like he'll settle in Portland's rotation for the time being. He covered four innings in his most recent outing for the Double-A club and looks to be fully stretched out at this point.