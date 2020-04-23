Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Adds fourth pitch
Mata added a cutter to his repertoire in 2019, Ian Cundall of SoxProspects.com reports.
Mata had a couple of promising developments in 2019: adding a fourth pitch and cleaning up his mechanics. The delivery still has a lot of effort and may be something that limits his ability to command consistently. The cutter, which some call a slider, gives him a pitch with which to get left-handed hitters out. He had a rocky introduction to Double-A ball last season, but that could be attributed to going beyond previous career highs in innings pitched. His future as a starter depends on his ability to improve command. Mata will likely start at Double-A Portland with a shot to reach Triple-A Pawtucket in 2020.
