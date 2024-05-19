Mata (hamstring) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk over two innings in a rehab start for High-A Greenville on Saturday.

Mata, whose rebab assignment moved from the Florida Complex League to Greenville, made his second rehab appearance. He worked a quick first inning but was knocked around in the second. "We just want him to throw strikes and hopefully the stuff is back," Boston manager Alex Cora told Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. "It's hard. So we'll see what happens in the upcoming weeks. Hopefully he stays healthy." Mata is out of options and will need to be activated to the parent club or designated for assignment.