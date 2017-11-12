Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Climbs prospect ranks with strong 2017
Mata went 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and .259 batting average against over 17 starts for Low-A Greenville.
The 18-year-old Mata, an international free agent signing in 2016, struck out 74 and walked 26 over 77 innings. He bypassed rookie-level ball in the States, making a direct leap from the Dominican Summer League to full-season affiliate Greenville. There's a long way to go developmentally, but Mata shows the beginning of a three-pitch mix and, at 6-foot-3, 160-pound, has some projection left in his frame. He should ascend the prospect rankings heading into 2018.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...