Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Climbs prospect ranks with strong 2017

Mata went 5-6 with a 3.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and .259 batting average against over 17 starts for Low-A Greenville.

The 18-year-old Mata, an international free agent signing in 2016, struck out 74 and walked 26 over 77 innings. He bypassed rookie-level ball in the States, making a direct leap from the Dominican Summer League to full-season affiliate Greenville. There's a long way to go developmentally, but Mata shows the beginning of a three-pitch mix and, at 6-foot-3, 160-pound, has some projection left in his frame. He should ascend the prospect rankings heading into 2018.