Boston manager Alex Cora speculated that Mata could make his major league debut in 2023, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "The ability is there," Cora said. "At one point, (Mata) is gonna be part of this and he's gonna help us to win a few games."

The 23-year-old Mata was a highly regarded prospect at the lower-level of the minors before the pandemic and Tommy John elbow surgery curtailed his development. He returned to pitching in June of 2022 and was at Triple-A Worcester to finish the season. The right-hander dominated at Double-A Portland (1.85 ERA in 48.2 innings) before a five-start stint with the WooSox (3.47 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 23.1 innings). Mata, who consistently hit 100 MPH last season, will come out of the bullpen in Friday's exhibition against Northeastern University. He projects as a starter or reliver. Either way, Mata needs to hone his command; he posted a career 4.3 BB/9 throughout the minors and 5.8 in 2022.