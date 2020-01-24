Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Invited to big-league camp
Mata received an invitation to the Red Sox's big-league camp Friday.
The 20-year-old will spend a few weeks with Boston's big-league coaching staff, though it might be another year before he's pushing to join the top club for good. In 11 starts at Double-A Portland last season, he posted an unimpressive 5.03 ERA, combining a strong 25.2 percent strikeout rate with a slightly high 10.3 percent walk rate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...
-
Third Base Preview: Super deep
Third base has something for everyone in Fantasy, and the talent is so deep you can go elite...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Second Base Preview: Thin on top
Second base features lots of interesting options but lacks the kind of elite talents who gets...
-
Prospects-only draft for Roto
If you play in a dynasty league, particularly one with traditional 5x5 scoring, this draft...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...