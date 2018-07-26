Red Sox's Bryan Mata: Leaves start with back stiffness

Mata was removed from Thursday's start due to back tightness, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Given the time of the year, there was initially some suspicion Mata may have been traded. However, Bradford has since reported that Mata was dealing with some back tightness and that his removal was precautionary. Mata, a top prospect in Boston's system, owns a 3.42 ERA with just one home run allowed over 71.0 innings.

