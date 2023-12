Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Tuesday that Mata is likely to move into a relief role, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Mata has primarily worked as a starter on his way up through Boston's minor-league system, but he's struggled to stay healthy in recent years and may have better luck on that front with shorter outings. The 24-year-old right-hander missed all of June, August and July in 2023 because of a lingering shoulder injury.