Mata (shoulder) allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.1 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

The Red Sox were hoping for Mata to last three innings, but he needed 51 pitches to get seven outs and was removed. The 25-year-old right-hander has been on the injured list all season because of a hamstring injury and then a shoulder issue. In seven rehab appearances, Mata has a 4.24 ERA with 12 strikeouts, five walks and three hit batters over 17.0 innings.