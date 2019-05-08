Mata was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday with a mild right shoulder strain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Mata has been off to a great start at High-A Salem with a 2.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB over 29.1 innings. The 20-year-old's shoulder stain was described as mild, so he may not require an extended stay on the injured list.