The Red Sox placed Mata (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Mata suffered a right hamstring strain early in camp and was unable to make any appearances in the Grapefruit League, so the Red Sox's decision to deactivate him to begin the season comes as little surprise. Per MLB.com, Mata is likely trending toward a return in May, as he'll essentially need to go through his own version of spring training before being ready to pitch in games. Mata doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so unless the Red Sox want to risk the chance of losing him to waivers, he'll have to be included on the big-league roster once activated from the IL.