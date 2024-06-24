Mata (shoulder) will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Worcester this week, Peter Abraham and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe report.

Mata made two appearances (both starts) for Double-A Portland last week, throwing five shutout innings for the Sea Dogs. The right-hander was initially sidelined in February by a hamstring injury, which has since healed, but shoulder soreness ensued. Mata, who is out of minor-league options, can remain on his latest rehab assignment until July 15, at which point the Red Sox will have to decide how to proceed. The club was focused on making him a reliever prior to hamstring injury, and it's unlikely Mata would be part of the parent club's rotation.