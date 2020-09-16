Mata (hamstring) has completed a pair of bullpen sessions over the past week and is expected to pitch in a simulated game at the Red Sox's alternate training site before the 2020 season ends, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Mata has been shut down since late August after developing a left hamstring cramp during a simulated game, but the injury doesn't look like it will keep him sidelined as the offseason nears. One of the organization's top pitching prospects, the 21-year-old Mata posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.47 WHIP to go with 59 strikeouts over 53.2 innings at Double-A Portland. Mata could probably use some further refinement in the minors, but he should be a candidate to enter Boston's rotation at some point in 2021.