Mata (shoulder) will come off the minor-league injured list to start for High-A Salem on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Mata has been on the IL since May 7 with a mild right shoulder strain, but only ended up missing a start or two. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season with a 2.15 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through six starts (29.1 innings).