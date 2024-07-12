Mata (shoulder) is scheduled to throw 2-to-3 innings for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. A decision on his activation will occur afterward.
Mata was pulled off his rehab assignment in late may for roughly three weeks, but he's appeared in six minor-league games since without any setbacks. Sunday's appearance is could be Mata's final one, in which case the 25-year-old could join the Red Sox roster after the All-Star break.
