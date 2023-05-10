Triple-A Worcester placed Mata on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Mata picked up the injury in his most recent start versus Rochester on Tuesday, when he labored through 2.1 innings while giving up six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five. Though the injury doesn't sound too significant, it's another setback on the medical front for Mata nonetheless after he previously missed all of the 2021 campaign and the first two months of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Mata has struggled to a 5.61 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 26:27 K:BB in 25.2 innings through his seven starts with Worcester this season.