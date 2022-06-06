Mata (elbow) is scheduled to make the second start of his rehab assignment at High-A Greenville this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After reaching the finish line in his recovery from April 2021 Tommy John surgery, Mata was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Salem on Saturday. He looked sharp during his two-inning start for Salem, allowing no hits and one unearned run while striking out two. According to Speier, Mata's fastball topped out at around 99 miles per hour in the start, so the 23-year-old has seemingly regained his pre-surgery velocity. He'll likely get stretched out over a few more starts at lower-level affiliates before slotting into the Triple-A Worcester rotation.