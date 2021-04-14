The Red Sox announced that Mata (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Mata opted for the procedure after he was shut down during spring training when he was diagnosed with a slight tear of the UCL in his right elbow. The 21-year-old is expected to require a 12-to-16-month recovery from the surgery, meaning he'll likely be sidelined until the summer of 2022. Mata had been regarded as one of the Red Sox's top pitching prospects heading into the season.