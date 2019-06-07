Mata (shoulder) will be activated off the minor-league injured list to start Friday at High-A Salem, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Mata was expected to return to action in mid-May, but ultimately ended up missing a full month with the right shoulder strain. The 20-year-old has a 2.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through six starts with Salem this season.