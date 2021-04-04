Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Mata (triceps) was cleared to begin a throwing program late in spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Mata ended up missing most of camp after being diagnosed with a slight UCL tear in his right elbow. Fortunately, he was able to treat the injury through rest and rehab rather than surgical means, so Mata will now turn his focus to advancing through his throwing progression ahead of the minor-league season. He may not be fully cleared by the time Triple-A Worcester begins its season in May, but Mata shouldn't be in store for a lengthy stint on the injured list if he's able to steer clear of any setbacks in the coming weeks.