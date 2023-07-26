Mata posted a video Wednesday on his personal Twitter account featuring him throwing a bullpen session.

Mata hasn't pitched for Triple-A Worcester since May 9 after he was shut down due to right shoulder inflammation, and reports have been scarce over the ensuing two months regarding where exactly he stood in his recovery. The video he provided Wednesday provides some more clarity, though it's unclear when Mata might be ready for game action at Worcester. He posted a 5.61 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 26:27 K:BB in 25.2 innings prior to landing on the 7-day injured list.