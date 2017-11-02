Brentz was placed on the Red Sox's 40-man roster Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Brentz didn't spend any time with the big-league club this past season, but slashed .271/.334/.529 with 31 home runs and 85 RBI in Triple-A Pawtucket. The outfielder had a rough spring training in 2017, but will look to build upon his minor-league success and fight for a spot on the club's active roster next season.