Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Added to 40-man roster
Brentz was placed on the Red Sox's 40-man roster Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Brentz didn't spend any time with the big-league club this past season, but slashed .271/.334/.529 with 31 home runs and 85 RBI in Triple-A Pawtucket. The outfielder had a rough spring training in 2017, but will look to build upon his minor-league success and fight for a spot on the club's active roster next season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Clears waivers, outrighted to minors•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Uncertainty entering spring training•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Could be headed back to Boston•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: In Sunday's starting lineup•
-
Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Not starting Sunday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...