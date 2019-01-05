Brentz signed a one-year minor league deal with the Red Sox that includes an invitation to spring training, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.

The 30-year-old Brentz will rejoin the organization he started with back in 2010. The Red Sox eventually cut ties with Brentz -- the victim of a roster crunch -- after the 2017 season. There's some power potential, having whacked 46 home runs with an .877 OPS over 175 games at the Triple-A level the last two seasons. The deal also includes opt-out language, allowing Brentz to bolt if a better opportunity comes along. He's not expected to challenge for a spot in Boston, so if he remains in the organization, he'll play the outfield at Triple-A Pawtucket.