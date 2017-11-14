Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Favorite to win fourth outfield spot
President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said Brentz has the inside track on the Red Sox's fourth outfield spot, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Brentz, who was recently added to the 40-man roster, spent all of last season with Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting a respectable .271/.334/.529 with 31 homers and 85 RBI in 120 games. With Chris Young gone to free agency, the Red Sox have decided to give Brentz a chance to earn a reserve outfield role out of spring training. He's held his own during a couple of brief major-league stints in 2015 and 2016, slashing .287/.311/.379 with one homer in 34 games.
