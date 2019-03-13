Red Sox's Bryce Brentz: Filling in for Martinez
Brentz (illness) was a late addition to the Red Sox's lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He'll start in left field and hit ninth.
Brentz will enter the starting nine in place of J.D. Martinez, who was scratched after experiencing back tightness. The 30-year-old Brentz missed some time last week due to an illness, but his availability Wednesday suggests he's back to full strength. As a non-roster invitee, Brentz is a long shot to break camp with the big club and is expected to open the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Pawtucket.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...