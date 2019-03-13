Brentz (illness) was a late addition to the Red Sox's lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He'll start in left field and hit ninth.

Brentz will enter the starting nine in place of J.D. Martinez, who was scratched after experiencing back tightness. The 30-year-old Brentz missed some time last week due to an illness, but his availability Wednesday suggests he's back to full strength. As a non-roster invitee, Brentz is a long shot to break camp with the big club and is expected to open the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Pawtucket.