Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Added to 40-man roster
Chatham was added to the Red Sox's 40-man roster Wednesday.
Chatham will no longer be eligible for selection in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He should have a shot to make his debut at some point this season, though he's played just 20 games at the Triple-A level, where he recorded a 92 wRC+.
