Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Back at Low-A Greenville
Chatham has hit safely in all three games thus far for Low-A Greenville, going 5-for-13 with a walk, a double, three RBI and three runs scored.
Chatham is doing his best to put behind him a lost 2017 when he was limited to 19 at-bats because of recurring hamstring issues. The 23-year-old shortstop, who was drafted in the second round of 2016, doesn't have any quality that stands out as elite, but doesn't have any negatives to prevent him from being an everyday shortstop.
