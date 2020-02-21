Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Battling shoulder soreness
Chatham was scratched from the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against Northeastern University due to a sore right shoulder, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious and probably won't affect Chatham's readiness for Opening Day. He's likely to spend that day in the minors, as he's played only 20 games at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Getting time at second base•
-
Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Bumped up to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Drives in three•
-
Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Lands invite to MLB spring training•
-
Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Returns from DL over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball: Biggest 2020 breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...