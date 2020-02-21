Play

Chatham was scratched from the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against Northeastern University due to a sore right shoulder, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious and probably won't affect Chatham's readiness for Opening Day. He's likely to spend that day in the minors, as he's played only 20 games at the Triple-A level.

