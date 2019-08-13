Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Bumped up to Triple-A
Chatham was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 24-year-old shortstop hit .297/.333/.403 with three home runs and seven steals in 90 games at Double-A. He has a chance to be a shortstop with a plus hit tool, which is a good place to start, but he is just an average runner, so he will need to start tapping into double-digit homer power to profile as a potential regular at the big-league level.
