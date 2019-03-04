Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Drives in three
Chatham went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Chatham doubled with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to drive home three, pushing Boston's lead to six. He's gone 3-for-11 with four RBI and two runs scored so far this spring.
