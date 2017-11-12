Chatham (hamstring) was able to fully participate in Fall Instructional camp, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Chatham, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was limited to just 19 at-bats in 2017 because of recurring issues with the hamstring. With a year of development lost, the soon-to-be 23-year-old shortstop will repeat at Low-A Greenville in 2018.