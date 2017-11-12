Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Full participant at instructs
Chatham (hamstring) was able to fully participate in Fall Instructional camp, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.
Chatham, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was limited to just 19 at-bats in 2017 because of recurring issues with the hamstring. With a year of development lost, the soon-to-be 23-year-old shortstop will repeat at Low-A Greenville in 2018.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...