Chatham has made 11 starts at second base this season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chatham's name gets thrown into the mix as a possible replacement for Dustin Pedroia (knee). If Pedroia decides his future doesn't include playing baseball, Chatham joins Marco Hernandez, Michael Chavis and Brock Holt (if re-signed) as candidates to play second base next season. The 24-year-old, who has played primarily at shortstop, is having a nice season, slashing .291/.326/.405 over 104 games. The power numbers aren't there yet, but the 6-foot-4 infielder has the size to add that feature to his game.

