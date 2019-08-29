Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Getting time at second base
Chatham has made 11 starts at second base this season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Chatham's name gets thrown into the mix as a possible replacement for Dustin Pedroia (knee). If Pedroia decides his future doesn't include playing baseball, Chatham joins Marco Hernandez, Michael Chavis and Brock Holt (if re-signed) as candidates to play second base next season. The 24-year-old, who has played primarily at shortstop, is having a nice season, slashing .291/.326/.405 over 104 games. The power numbers aren't there yet, but the 6-foot-4 infielder has the size to add that feature to his game.
