Chatham was placed on the disabled list Saturday due to a viral infection, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The young shortstop prospect has gotten off to a strong start this season, slashing .327/.370/.446 over 101 at-bats. Unfortunately, Chatham will be out for at least a week due to his viral infection, but there is no official timetable for his return at this time.

