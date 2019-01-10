Chatham received an invite to major-league spring training Thursday.

The shortstop prospect put together a solid hitting display in the low minors last season, finishing the year with a .314/.350/.389 with three home runs, 52 RBI and 11 stolen bases between Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem. He also made contact over 80 percent of the time, but he benefitted from a BABIP in the .370's. Although he's already 24 years old, Chatham still has a bit of development to do in the minors before having a real chance to emerge at the major-league level.

