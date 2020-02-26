Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Manning DH spot
Chatham (shoulder) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and will bat sixth in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Chatham is finally ready to make his spring debut after he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Boston's exhibition opener last week due to a sore right shoulder. Assuming he responds well to DH duties and is able to resume throwing without any complications in the near future, Chatham should get an opportunity to play in the field later in Boston's Grapefruit League slate.
