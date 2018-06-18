Chatham (illness) was activated from the minor-league disabled list over the weekend.

It ended up being a minimal (one week) stay on the shelf for Chatham, who was sidelined with a viral infection. The 23-year-old is 0-for-7 with a walk in two games since returning from the disabled list, but he's still batting a healthy .306/.344/.415 across 46 games with High-A Salem on the year.

