Red Sox's C.J. Chatham: Starting at shortstop Saturday
Chatham (shoulder) will start at shortstop in Saturday's spring game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Chatham has served as the DH a couple times since being scratched with a sore shoulder just over a week ago, but he will occupy a spot on the infield Saturday, indicating he has put the injury behind him. Chatham will hit eighth in Saturday's batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base has its upside plays, but it's the weakest of the infield positions.