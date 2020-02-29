Play

Chatham (shoulder) will start at shortstop in Saturday's spring game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Chatham has served as the DH a couple times since being scratched with a sore shoulder just over a week ago, but he will occupy a spot on the infield Saturday, indicating he has put the injury behind him. Chatham will hit eighth in Saturday's batting order.

