Durbin went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 17-1 win over the Orioles.

The long ball, a two-run shot in the ninth inning off position playing Weston Wilson, and the steal were each the first of the season for Durbin. The 26-year-old third baseman has had a tough start to his first season with Boston, but he may be getting his feet under him -- Durbin's batting just .237 (9-for-38) over his last 11 games, but six of his hits (five doubles and a homer) have gone for extra bases.