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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Clubs seventh homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Durbin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Durbin launched a hanging sweeper over the Green Monster for a solo homer to extend Boston's early lead in the first inning. The third baseman has caught fire at the plate in June, slashing .325/.360/.614 with six homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs and five stolen bases across 24 games this month. Overall, the 26-year-old is hitting .231/.286/.393 with seven homers, 35 RBI, 31 runs and nine stolen bases across 76 games this season.

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