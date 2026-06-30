Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Clubs seventh homer

Durbin went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Durbin launched a hanging sweeper over the Green Monster for a solo homer to extend Boston's early lead in the first inning. The third baseman has caught fire at the plate in June, slashing .325/.360/.614 with six homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs and five stolen bases across 24 games this month. Overall, the 26-year-old is hitting .231/.286/.393 with seven homers, 35 RBI, 31 runs and nine stolen bases across 76 games this season.