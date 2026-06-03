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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Extends XBH streak to five games

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Durbin went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

He's still hitting ninth in the order, but Durbin seems to have regained a full-time job at third base thanks to a surge that has seen him produce an extra-base hit in five straight games while batting .350 (7-for-20) with four doubles, a triple, one run and six RBI. If the former Brewer is beginning to learn how to play wall ball off the Green Monster in his new home park, Durbin still has time to turn around what has been a tough start to his Red Sox tenure.

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